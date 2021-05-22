MLA announces Rs 5 lakh grant for GPs achieving Covid free village

MLA Appachu Ranjan announced that he will release a grant of Rs 5 lakh from MLA LAD funds to the Gram Panchayats in the limits of the Madikeri Assembly constituency which achieve 100% eradication of Covid-19.

After paying a visit to the Designated Covid-19 Hospital in Madikeri, he spoke to reporters and said that the Covid-19 cases are gradually decreasing in the district.

However, one should not ignore the precautionary measures and Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. Lockdown should be continued till May-end, he said.

The MLA further said that several improvements have been made in the Designated Covid-19 Hospital. Specialist doctors, nursing staff and other personnel have been deployed. Doctors who are natives of the district have come to Kodagu to offer their services.

To a query, he said that the incidents of theft of mobile phones and cash belonging to the Covid-19 patients at the hospital have come to his notice.

The MLA visited the kitchen of the hospital where food is prepared for Covid-19 patients and inspected the facilities.

Tasting the 'sambar', he asked the staff to provide nutritious food for the patients, at the right time.

He stressed that the kitchen staff should maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

Authorities of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) were present on the occasion.

The MLA also visited the Covid Care Centre at Navodaya School, Galibeedu and inquired about patients' health after distributing fruits to them.

He later paid a visit to Saraswathi DEd College where food provided to the patients at the Covid Care Centre in Navodaya School is prepared.

Inspecting the facilities, he appreciated the cleanliness maintained in the place.

Zilla Panchayat deputy secretary Lakshmi, tahsildar Mahesh, Taluk Panchayat executive officer Shekhar, medical officer Manjunath and BCM department manager Kavitha were present.

'Power for crematorium'

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah visited the Hindu crematorium in Madikeri and directed the officials of CESC and CMC commissioner to provide power supply to the crematorium at the earliest.

His visit came in the wake of a request made by the volunteers from Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal who cremated 170 bodies of those who died of Covid-19.

The MLA also assured the people of making arrangements to appoint a security person at the crematorium.

Madikeri Urban Development Authority chairman K S Ramesh Holla was present.