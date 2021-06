Napoklu town and the surrounding areas received moderate rainfall on Tuesday afternoon. The rural areas too received mild showers, for about an hour.

Paddy growers in Bethu, Balamuri and other villages were happy.

The water level at Harangi reservoir stood at 2,840.50 feet.

The maximum level of the reservoir is 2,859 feet. The inflow was 495 cusecs and the outflow was 80 cusecs.