'Modern poets reversed trend of aping West'

In order to retain our identity in an era of e-literature, it is important to teach our future generation about our past writers, said well-known poet, playwright and folklorist Dr Chandrashekara Kambara on Friday.

“In an era where people are slaves to modern technology and western culture, it is high time to slow down, reflect and thin,” Dr Kambara said after inaugurating the second edition of Mangaluru Literature Festival at Dr TMA Pai hall.

It was Lord Macaulay who made Indians believe that education meant English and English meant education, he added.

“The day we decided to obey the Westerners and believe that we are fools who are uneducated, we had already lost the battle,” the celebrated playwright lamented.

Today Indian writers seek inspiration not from previous Indian poets and novelists, but from the West. It was modern poets who launched the modernist movement and reversed a trend of aping the west, he said.

Dr Kambara released the biography on Dr Chidananda Murthy, ‘Satyam Shodham Nirbheetam.’

Acclaimed writer, researcher, historian and Nadoja awardee Dr M Chidananada Murthy said ‘Dharma’ (righteousness) which was the soul of Bharatha should be upheld by every Indian. He also welcomed the government’s decision not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti.

Nitte (Deemed to be University) Chancellor Dr N Vinaya Hegde while presiding over the programme said that language is a medium to convey the message. A language should not be imposed but learnt with love and affection.

He believed that every religion deserves respect and loyalty to the country is of paramount importance.

Aarohi Director M S Chaitra elaborated on how colonialism had altered our lives forever.

During the session, Dr M Chidananda was felicitated and presented with the lifetime achievement award. Dr Chandrashekhara Kambara was also felicitated on the occasion.