Modi has no ‘motherly heart’: Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 56-inch chest has no motherly heart that responds to the woes of the people.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he reminded that Narendra Modi claims to have a 56-inch chest.

“What is the use of having it without a motherly heart inside? In spite of Karnataka facing severe natural calamity, Modi has not visited Karnataka. He instead was touring foreign countries and had gone to campaign for US President Trump,” he alleged.

“I had urged the government to declare the natural calamity as a national disaster. Unfortunately, the government failed to do so. As many as 39 taluks in the state are reeling under drought and 22 districts were affected with flood. After 60 days of the natural calamity that hit Karnataka, the Centre announced compensation of Rs 1,200 crore,” Siddaramaiah said.

‘Fascist govt’

He came down heavily on the move of the state government to prohibit private television channels from recording the proceedings of the legislature session.

“This means that the BJP members does not believe in a parliamentary democracy. They are fascist and believe in dictatorship,” he alleged.

To a query on disqualified MLAs joining the Congress, Siddaramaiah said that, if the disqualified MLAs accept the principles of the Congress, then they will be welcomed to the party.

“Ticket to contest the by-election to them, however, will not be guaranteed. The party High Command will decide on the issue of tickets,” he clarified and added, “The process of electing the District Congress Committee president is in final stage. Observers have submitted a report to the KPCC and a final decision will be taken shortly.”