Monitor health of home quarantined, DC tells officials

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has directed the officials to keep monitoring the health of people who had returned to the district and home quarantined themselves.

Speaking at a meeting to review preparedness for tackling Covid-19 outbreak, the deputy commissioner said that one person in the district was confirmed to be infected and hence an area of 500 metre radius in Ketumotte village had been declared containment zone. She directed the deputy director of Food and Civil Supplies department to take steps for supplying food to the houses in this zone. The Deputy Commissioner said that at present there were 75 houses and 304 people in the containment zone.

“The tahsildars should submit a report on people who have returned from abroad in their respective limits. They should also ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities,” the DC said. In case there are SSLC and PU students appearing for the examination in the containment zone, vehicles should be provided for ferrying them to examination

centre.

Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha, Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda and others were present in the

meeting.