‘Movement to make MIA safe, befitting memorial to victims’

Launching a movement to make Mangalore International Airport safe is a befitting memorial for 158 victims, who perished in the Mangaluru Air crash on May 22, 2010, Mumbai-based Advocate and founder of 812 Foundation Yeshwanth Shenoy stressed on Thursday.

Shenoy, who launched the Foundation to expose lack of safety culture at critical airports and hold erring officials accountable, said the air crash was but a ‘gross criminal negligence’. “For me the crash is no different than a terrorist bombing. The only difference -terrorists were officers of the state,” he added. The number of warnings in 1997, 2002, 2003 and in 2006 were ignored by the officials.

Captain Anthony Keyter, who wrote to Air India on its lack of ‘safety culture’, was removed. Unfortunately, criminals are walking free. I went to the Magistrate, the Magistrate took cognizance but Karnataka High Court granted a stay on prosecution, the advocate recollected. “In order to make officials address hundreds of safety issues at Mangalore International Airport and other airports, people should launch a movement by refusing to fly from Mangaluru. Only when revenues are hurt, the government will notice,” he said.

Memorial service today

The district administration will organise a public memorial service to remember the 158 victims during the 10th anniversary of IX 812 air crash at Thannirubhavi-Kuloor on Friday.