MP inspects arrangement for Kadri’s last rites

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday inspected the arrangement for the public homage for saxophone exponent Kadri Gopalnath at Mini Town Hall in Mangaluru.

The body of Kadri Gopalnath will be kept at the Mini Town Hall on Monday from 10 am to 2 pm for public homage. The final rites will be performed at his native Mithakere in Sajipamooda of Bantwal taluk as per the traditions of the Jogi community.

The last rites will be performed with state honours, said Kateel.

He visited mini Town Hall and inspected the arrangement at the venue. MCC Commissioner Shanadi Ajith Kumar Hegde said that drinking water and other facilities have been provided at the Mini Town Hall.