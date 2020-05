MP Nalin Kumar Kateel along with officials visited the Pumpwell flyover after it developed cracks recently. The MP has asked the officials to submit a report on the same.

The embankment of the flyover and the road on the flyover had developed cracks. Following the complaint of cracks, NHAI officials and engineers along with the MP visited the spot.

NHAI officials said that the cracks will be repaired. The structure of the flyover has not been damaged.