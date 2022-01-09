MU to announce PG results in a month, says VC

Mangalore University (MU) Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said steps will be taken to announce the results of PG programmes within a month.

"Steps will be taken to conduct digital evaluation from next academic year onwards," he told reporters at University College recently.

Registrar (Evaluation) Prof P L Dharma said that there was a delay in the announcement of results due to technical and administrative issues. Such incidents will not repeat in the future.

There were problems while linking internal paper code in a few colleges. The reports had been collected from 38 such colleges which had faced the problem, he said.

The university already has a data scientist and two more will be appointed to assist him. To solve the confusion over results, two help desks will begin functioning. The syndicate of the university had given permission to launch a separate website for the evaluation wing of the university, he added.

On PG-CET aspirants being at a disadvantage due to MU’s unprecedented delay in announcing results, Prof Dharma said that MU had written to the Higher Education Council of Karnataka to exempt students and accommodate them, as their results were yet to be made public.

“We are expecting a positive reply from the department. The university is planning to accommodate those students who want to pursue a PG course, but are unable to apply due to the results,” he said.

As per the directions of the higher education department, the first semester exams for NEP batch students will be held through the software Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS) in March. The use of MULinx will continue for other semesters. Two technical teams have been sent to Bengaluru for undergoing training in UUCMS, he added.

Registrar Prof Kishore Kumar C K clarified that there were no discrepancies in the distribution of laptops for SC/ST students.

“As per the promise to students high loaded laptops were given. During the previous year, the university had received many complaints. Though tenders were floated for the purchase of 48 laptops, none could meet the tender conditions. Thus, a retender was floated,” he clarified.