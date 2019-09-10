Muharram, Onam observed at relief centre

Setting an example for religious harmony, flood victims at the relief centre at Nelyahudikeri observed Muharram and Onam festivals on Tuesday, under the aegis of Muttappa Yuvakala Sangha, Nelyahudikeri.

'Onam Saadya', the traditional meal of Onam festival comprising of 16 varieties of delicacies, was served to the inmates of the relief centre. A mass Iftar was also held in the evening as a part of Muharram.

Women inmates drew 'Pookkalam', the rangoli drawn using flower petals, in front of the relief centre.

Cultural programmes were held on the occasion. Prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions.

"Hundreds of inmates in Bettadakadu, Baradi and Kumbaragundi limits have been taking shelter at the relief centre. As the people are deprived of observing the festivals, the idea of mass Muharram and mass Onam was conceptualised. The celebrations boost the morale of the people," said Muttali Ustad of Kerala.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Ramakrishna Sharada Ashrama pontiff Sri Bodhaswaroopananda Swami of Ponnampet said that people should join their hands with the government in helping the flood victims to find rehabilitation.

He also called upon the people to live in harmony.

Journalist M A Aziz spoke on the significance of Muharram. Prakash of Muttappa Yuva Kala Sangha, ZP member Sunitha Manjunth, Taluk Panchayat member Suhada Ashraf and Gram Panchayat Vice President Safiya were present.