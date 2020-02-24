Muslim woman's passion for Yakshagana

A young Muslim woman is gaining popularity in the field of Yakshagana in Mangaluru.

Working in an automobile company, Arshiya was attracted to Yakshagana at a young age in her native Okkethur Mada in Vittal.

She is fine-tuning her skills at Kadali Kala Kendra in Mangaluru. She is addicted to ‘Bannada Vesha’ (villain roles) and enters the stage with the name of Tanu Vitla. She has portrayed the characters of ‘Nishanbhasura’, ‘Raktha Beejasura’, and ‘Mahishasura’, said Kadali Kala Kendra’s Ramesh Bhat.

Along with Yakshagana, Arshiya is also learning to play ‘Chende’, a percussion instrument. She is also likely to be the first woman from Muslim community in Yakshagana. Though her family members are supportive, many have opposed her.

Artistes like Mohammed Gouse, Jokatte Mohammed and Jabbar Samo are already well-known in the field of Yakshagana.