Muslims prevented from carrying out business in fairs

Muslim traders have been prevented from carrying out any business at the Marigudi fair in Kaup, Udupi district, that began on Tuesday.

Muslim traders have also been prevented from carrying out business during Rathotsava at Mahalingeshwara Temple in Padubidri.

Hundreds of Muslim traders used to carry out business in stalls during the Marigudi fair all these years.

Beedibadi Vyaparigalu Hagu Jathre Vyaparigala Okkuta secretary Mohammed Arif said that the traders were carrying out business during temple fairs, Utsava and others for the last several decades.

For the first time, Muslim traders have been prohibited from carrying out any business, he said.

Meanwhile, members of VHP and Bajrang Dal have submitted an appeal to Kollur Gram Panchayat not to allow traders from different faiths to carry out business during the Kollur Mookambika Temple fair.

Banners mounted in DK

Banners have been mounted in front of Bappandu Durgaparameshwari Temple, Mangaladevi Temple and Puttur Mahalingeshwara Temple to not allow non-Hindus from carrying out business during temple fairs.

A banner read: “Non-Hindus will not be permitted to carry out business during the temple fair. No permission for those who are against the Constitution and those who kill cattle.”

The police have brought the issue to the notice of the tahsildar and concerned departments.

“If a complaint is submitted, then action can be taken after obtaining legal opinion. Legal opinion is being sought in connection with such instances and if it constitutes an offence and a complaint is registered, action will be taken," said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.