N P Singh creates meet record in 5000m

Narendra Prathap Singh of Mangalore University again created a new meet record in 5,000-metre race, at the 80th All India Inter-University Athletics Championship being organised in Moodbidri on Sunday.

He clocked 14.17.77, eclipsing the previous record of 14:19.39 set by Suresh Kumar of Punjabi University, Patiala.

Adesh of Mangalore University was second with 14:30.02 while Tadvi Kisan – Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, was third with 14:36.77.

Singh, a student of Final Year BA at Alva’s College and representing Mangalore University, had created a new meet record in 10,000 metre by clocking his best – 29:42:19 – on the first day of the championship.

An elated, Singh said, “In the beginning, I was doubtful, but at the end, I was confident enough to clinch the gold and script a new meet record. It gives me contentment to create record in the long distance run – 5 000m. Now, I am focusing to win gold in the upcoming national cross country race at Telangana on January 19.”

Meet record

Jyothi Y – Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, created a new meet record in 100m hurdle by clocking 13.037. The previous record was in the name of G Gayathri – University Of Madras (13.72) and Sapna Kumari – Vinoba Bhave university Hazaribag (13.72).

Other winners are Sapna Kumari – Vinoba Bhave University, Hazaribag (13.239) and Aparna Roy – University Of Kerala (13.554).

Other winners

5000m (women): Komal Jagadale – Savitribai Phule University (17:04:13); K M Jyoti, Panjab University, Chandigarh (17:04.92); Seema – Punjabi University, Patiala (17:08.03).

3000m steeplechase (men): Atul Poonia – Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner (9:20.03); Prince Raj Mishra – Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior (9:25.21); Sumit Kumar – Panjab University, Chandigarh (9:28.00).

Javelin throw (women): N Hemamalini – University Of Madras- (48.81m); Monika – Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa (46.27m); Manpreet Kaur – Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (45.67m).

Javelin throw (men): Manu D P – Mangalore University (73.94m); Yashvir Singh – Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak (73.47m); Harish Kumar – Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner (73.11m).

4x400m mixed relay: University of Calicut (3:24.655); Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (3:27.947); Punjabi University, Patiala (3:28.189).