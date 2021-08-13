'Name Nagarahole park after Field Marshal K M Cariappa'

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 13 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 22:31 ist
MLA Appachu Ranjan

MLA Appachu Ranjan urged the Central government to name Nagarahole National Park after Field Marshal K M Cariappa.

Speaking to reporters in Madikeri on Friday, he said that the name of Rajiv Gandhi should be removed from the name of Nagarahole Park.

“Naming Nagarahole after Cariappa would be an honour to the first commander-in-chief of the Indian Army. The same opinion is being voiced through social media as well,” he added.

Appachu said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

Regarding the demand to change the name of Indira Canteen, Appachu said that the name should be changed to Cauvery canteen.

nagarahole national park
Field Marshal K M Cariappa
Kodagu
Appachu Ranjan

