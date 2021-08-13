'Name Nagarahole park after Field Marshal K M Cariappa'

MLA Appachu Ranjan urged the Central government to name Nagarahole National Park after Field Marshal K M Cariappa.
Speaking to reporters in Madikeri on Friday, he said that the name of Rajiv Gandhi should be removed from the name of Nagarahole Park.
“Naming Nagarahole after Cariappa would be an honour to the first commander-in-chief of the Indian Army. The same opinion is being voiced through social media as well,” he added.
Appachu said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.
Regarding the demand to change the name of Indira Canteen, Appachu said that the name should be changed to Cauvery canteen.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces
Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting
The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth
Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy
'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes
Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban