Nanjangud team wins D Shivappa Memorial Golden Cup

The team from Nanjangud won the D Shivappa Memorial Golden Cup state-level football tournament organised by Blue Boys Youth Club at GMP School Ground in Suntikoppa.

In the final match held on Sunday, the Nanjangud team beat the Calicut team by 1-0.

Earlier, in the semifinal match, the Nanjangud team defeated the Bengaluru team by 4-2 goals and entered the finals to face the team from Calicut.

Bettageri estate owner and patron of the D Shivappa Memorial Golden Cup, D Vinod Shivappa inaugurated the final match.

Both the teams fought aggressively. Coordination among the players marked the performance of the Nanjangud team. No goals were recorded in the first half of the match. During the second half, the Nanjangud team exhibited a brisk performance and Navin from the team succeeded in sending the ball into the goal post, much to the cheer of the crowds.

The Nanjangud team won by a scoreline of 1-0 and the Calicut team settled for the position of the runners-up of the tourney.