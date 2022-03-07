Narayana Educational Institution's coaching centre inaugurated

Hyderabad-based Narayana Educational Institution’s coaching centre at N J Lotus Avenue in Mangaluru was inaugurated on Monday.

Institution Dean B V Nagaraju said that a coaching centre, school and a college were also being inaugurated in Mysuru.

This is the third centre in Mangaluru after Bengaluru and Bellary, he added.

Nagaraju said that Narayana Educational Institution was running 650 schools and colleges in 18 states.

As many as four lakh students are enrolled in our institutions, he said.

The centre imparts quality coaching and conducts examinations twice a week. The centre besides training students for NEET/JEE main and advanced examinations also conducts crash courses, online courses, among others, he added.

The students who clear the admission-cum-scholarship test will be eligible for scholarships, he said.

We are expecting 200 students and are planning to conduct seven to eight batches, said Nagaraju.

Centre head Mohit Solanki was also present.