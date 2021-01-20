National-level football tourney from February 12

On the occasion of its fifth anniversary, Coorg Cauvery Brigadiers, Virajpet, will organise a national-level football tourney for men, at the taluk sports ground in Virajpet, from February 12 to 14, stated a press release by organisation president N A Abhinav.

The tournament will be held in flood-lit ground. January 30 is the last date for the teams to register.

The winning team will be awarded a trophy and a cash prize. There will be individual prizes as well. For more details, contact: 9110889683 or 7090328838.