Nature enthusiasts for revival of Gangana Palla

Members of the Kadri Park Development Committee have urged the horticulture minister to release grants for the revival of Gangana Palla, the pond located inside the Kadri Park.

The revival of Gangana Palla will help to water plants and trees at Kadri Park during the peak summer season.

Committee members B Jagannath Gambhir and Gopala Krishna Bhat had submitted a memorandum to the Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture K C Narayanagowda, during his recent visit to Kadri Park.

The members had impressed upon the minister to release grants for the development of parks in Kadri and Padil, maintained by the department of Horticulture.

30 lakh litres

Kadri Park Development Committee executive member Gopala Krishna Bhat told DH that Kadri Park needed about 30 lakh litres of water during peak summer. But the park lacked a tank of such huge capacity to stock water. Gangana Palla, also known as ‘Gangana Halla’, if developed, can store upto 25 lakh litres of water, he informed.

Presently Gangana Palla pond had gone dry and was covered with weeds. The pond had lost its capacity to hold water during summer, even though limited amount of water is collected during the rainy season.

Officials informed that the wastewater, drained out after filtering the drinking water from Tumbe dam, is used for watering the Kadri Park. Presently, tanks of total one liter capacity are installed in Kadri Park, to meet to the requirements of both, the Central Park and the Deer Park.

Shortage of funds

Committee members also informed the minister that Kadri and Padil Parks lagged in development due to shortage of funds. In order to develop Kadri and Padil Parks into model parks, the committee members insisted on seeking the advise of the experts overseeing gardens at Lalbagh in Bengaluru or the Brindavan Gardens in Mysuru, among others.

District Horticulture department deputy director H R Nayak stated that a proposal was submitted to the government, seeking a grant of Rs 1.45 crore for many development works in Kadri park, including the revival of the water fountain in the Old Central park and the rejuvenation of Gangana Palla.

“Funds are also expected from the Coastal Development Authority,” he added.