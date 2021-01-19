'NCC helps in developing leadership quality'

“It is our responsibility to extend a helping hand to society in times of distress. The NCC is always helpful in assisting in rescue operation during natural calamities,” said 19th Karnataka Battalion Commanding Officer Col Chethan Dhiman.

He was speaking during the inauguration of a five-day annual training camp organised at Field Marshal K M Cariappa College in Madikeri.

“NCC cadets had joined hands with the district administration in carrying out rescue operations during landslides. The NCC had even extended a helping hand during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

The cadets are imparted training in the use of arms, along with communication skills and personality development skills, he said.

The NCC helps to develop leadership qualities in students. NCC cadets Indrajith and Yashaswi have been selected for Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Another cadet Bhoomika has been selected for Youth Exchange Programme, said Col Chethan Dhiman.

The NCC helps to instil confidence. A national-level scholarship is provided for the NCC and students should make use of it, he added.

Principal Dr Chowreera Jagath Thimmayya also spoke. College NCC officer Major Dr B Raghava was present.