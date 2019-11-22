NCW member suggests marriage registration at GPs

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Shyamala S Kundar said if marriages are registered at the gram panchayat level, then it would help in checking child marriages. A decision in this regard should be taken.

Speaking at a review meeting, she said in Telangana, marriages are registered at the gram panchayats, which has helped them to thwart child marriages.

There is a need for a government order for marriage registration at the gram panchayats. The gram panchayats can pass a resolution in this regard, she added.

In spite of creating awareness on the ill-effects of child marriage, the menace could not be checked. Eight cases were reported in the district during the fiscal year.

Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director Sundaresh said there is a need to create awareness among women plantation labourers.

There are two working women’s hostels in the district. The work on a hostel is in progress at Mudigere, he added.

Zilla Panchayat President Sujatha Krishnappa directed the officials to complete the work on Santwana Kendra building in Mudigere.