NDRF team visits Maletirike Betta

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team visited Maletirike Betta on Siddapura Road in Virajpet on Thursday, and inspected the area that had developed cracks during heavy rain last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Kodagu Disaster Management Team Chief Amulya Vasudev said that there was a need to construct a retaining wall around the place which was affected by natural calamity.

The people living in the nearby areas should be shifted to safer locations during rain, she added.

NDRF team Commandant K K Upadhyaya, Virajpet Town Panchayat Engineer M P Hem Kumar, CPI Kyategowda and Town Panchayat member D P Rajesh were present among others.

