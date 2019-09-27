‘Need to expedite delivery of Aadhaar cards’

Home Minister and District in-charge Basavaraj Bommai said a proposal would be submitted to the state government to consider Udupi for a pilot project to set right Aadhaar-related problems.

Bommai, after chairing a review meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner here on Friday, said there was a need to expedite the delivery of Aadhaar cards. People are not receiving their Aadhaar cards due to technical issues, causing major problems. There is a need for additional funds to upgrade the facilities provided at Aadhaar centres, he stressed.

Previous attempts like introducing Aadhaar facility through Atal Bihari Janasnehi centres and hobli centers had proved to be a failure, Bommai added. The minister said the sand mining activity would resume in the district from Friday onwards.

In connection with the sand extraction in the non-Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area, he said the mining minister would convene a meeting. There are some issues that need to be sorted out before permitting sand extraction in the non-CRZ area, Bommai said.

Elaborating the intricacies involved in implementing housing schemes, the minister said that beneficiaries had not received a single rupee since 2017. The applications are blocked at different stages. ZP CEO was asked to hold a special meeting on the status of housing schemes and submit a report. This issue will be taken up with the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, he said.

He said that an inspection would be carried out to look into the functioning of crusher units in the district on September 30. He said he would look into the problems hindering the effective implementation of Varahi irrigation project. The project has undergone many changes since its inception.

Speaking about uncompleted four-lane projects on National Highway-66, the minister said that he would raise the issue with NHAI officials.

Promoting coastal tourism with this project is the state government’s the main agenda, he added.