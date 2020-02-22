'Need to revive Bhajan tradition in every household'

Pejawar Mutt Pontiff Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami, who is also a trustee in the 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, stressed on reviving Bhajan tradition in every household.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, the seer said that there was a need to chant the mantra of Lord Rama. Earlier, all members of a household would sit and chant mantra of Lord Rama, which has disappeared in today’s world.

“My suggestion on reviving the Bhajan tradition in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust meeting was accepted by all the members,’’ he recalled.

Date not fixed

The Ram mantra should be recited 108 times. Ramayana Pravachana should be organised in all the temples in the country, the seer said.

Pejawar Mutt pontiff said the date on which the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya would begin was not discussed in the first meeting of the Trust. The trust will decide on the date in subsequent meetings after finalising the plan and estimated cost of the project.

The temple will come up on 67 acres of land and Nirman Samithi (construction committee), led by Nripendra Mishra, will finalise the building blueprint.

Initially, there was a talk on laying the foundation stone for Ram Temple at Ayodhya on Ram Navami. However, the decision was withdrawn as more than 20 lakh people gather during Ram Navami in Ayodhya. But the foundation stone for the temple will be laid soon, the seer added.

The Trust has decided to hold its next meeting, along with the Nirman Samithi, to chalk out plans for the temple. The meeting will also decide on whether to use the structures that had been sculpted for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

Along with the construction of the temple, the entire Ayodhya town will get a facelift, Pejawar seer said.

He said that the Pejawar mutt had donated Rs 5 lakh to the Trust. The meeting had decided to open Trust’s account in SBI branch in Ayodhya.

Once the bank account is opened, public can donate towards construction of the temple. In the first meeting, the temple trust had elected Mahant Nritya Gopal Das as president, Champat Rai as general secretary and Govind Giri as treasurer of the Ram Mandir Trust, the seer added.