National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisions an India-centric education, said Prof T V Kattimani, Vice Chancellor, Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh. Prof Kattimani was also a member of the committee for draft NEP.

He was delivering a lecture during a workshop on 'pragmatic education policy for aspirational India' at University College in Mangaluru, organised jointly by Mangalore University, ABVP and Centre for Educational and Social Studies on Monday.

Universities should strive to take forward the society along with development. The teaching faculties should give priority to research activities. The NEP aims to promote the education of school dropouts, women and children from rural areas. It gives priority to all aspects of life, he said.

CESS Executive Council member Dr Manasa Nagabhushanam, while delivering a talk on transformative road map for higher education, said, “The policy has been framed keeping in mind the student community.”

In his presidential address, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said the university has constituted committees for implementation of NEP 2020. There is a need to create awareness on NEP and various programmes will be organised for the same.