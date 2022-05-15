NEP focuses on competency, qualification: Mangalore University VC

Mangalore University (MU) Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that the National Education Policy (NEP) emphasises competency and qualification.
The vice chancellor, while addressing a gathering during the Graduation Day of St Agnes College on Saturday said that proper education makes an individual universally compassionate and a better human being to face the future challenges of life with confidence.
He congratulated the graduates on their hard work and dedication.
He felt that only higher education universities could tap the human potential in students.
He impressed upon students to be well equipped to face the world and urged the graduates to continue the process of learning throughout their life.
Sr Maria Shamita, Provincial Superior, Apostolic Carmel, Karnataka Province, presided over the function. Sr Dr Lydia, Joint Secretary of St Agnes College, was also present.
A total of 2,180 graduates, including 365 postgraduates, received their degree certificates.
College principal Dr Sr M Venissa administered the oath to fresh graduates.
As many as 53 rank holders were felicitated with certificates and cash awards.
