NEP focuses on competency, qualification: MU VC

NEP focuses on competency, qualification: Mangalore University VC

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 15 2022, 00:31 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 00:48 ist
The dignitaries during the Graduation Day of St Agnes College in Mangaluru.

Mangalore University (MU) Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that the National Education Policy (NEP) emphasises competency and qualification.

The vice chancellor, while addressing a gathering during the Graduation Day of St Agnes College on Saturday said that proper education makes an individual universally compassionate and a better human being to face the future challenges of life with confidence. 

He congratulated the graduates on their hard work and dedication.

He felt that only higher education universities could tap the human potential in students.

He impressed upon students to be well equipped to face the world and urged the graduates to continue the process of learning throughout their life.

Sr Maria Shamita, Provincial Superior, Apostolic Carmel, Karnataka Province, presided over the function. Sr Dr Lydia, Joint Secretary of St Agnes College, was also present. 

A total of 2,180 graduates, including 365 postgraduates, received their degree certificates.

College principal Dr Sr M Venissa administered the oath to fresh graduates.

As many as 53 rank holders were felicitated with certificates and cash awards.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

St Agnes College
Graduation Day
Prof P S Yadapadithaya

What's Brewing

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

Wolves, witches, Ukrainians fight for Eurovision title

Wolves, witches, Ukrainians fight for Eurovision title

Be kind and giving: SRK's advice to Suhana before debut

Be kind and giving: SRK's advice to Suhana before debut

'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn

'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

 