New farm laws will benefit farmers, says Somanna

The earlier farm laws were framed during the colonial era and did not resonate with the people. The laws were amended by the present government in order to make it beneficial for the farmers, said District In-charge Minister V Somanna.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said that the earlier UPA government had planned to bring an amendment to the law. But, the issue was kept secret.

The NDA government has implemented the new amendments, he added.

Somanna opined that conducting protests is the right of the people.

"Farmers have all the right to protest. But, the protests should be carried out in a peaceful manner," he said.

Stating that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is an experienced politician, Somanna said that the change in portfolios of ministers is done by him considering the development of the state.

Minor differences of opinion between the ministers are natural. All these will be sorted out soon, he added.