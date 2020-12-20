New Year celebrations: ‘No restriction on tourist movement’

There is no restriction on the movement of tourists from outside the district and state during new year celebrations. No one will be prevented from entering at the border areas, said Homestay Association president B G Ananthashayana and secretary Meena Cariappa.

The deputy commissioner has clarified on the same. The government has not issued any order on stopping tourism activities. However, only guidelines have been issued to check large gatherings during Christmas and New Year celebrations, he said.

The tourist spots are open to tourists. However, the gathering of a large number of people, dancing and music are strictly prohibited. The homestay owners should take utmost care and ensure that guidelines are not violated, he added.

In the meeting, Monthi Ganesh and Ambekallu Naveen urged authorities to initiate action against unauthorised homestays in the district.