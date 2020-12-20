New Year: ‘No restriction on tourist movement’

New Year celebrations: ‘No restriction on tourist movement’

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Dec 20 2020, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 23:36 ist
B G Ananthashayana

There is no restriction on the movement of tourists from outside the district and state during new year celebrations. No one will be prevented from entering at the border areas, said Homestay Association president B G Ananthashayana and secretary Meena Cariappa.

The deputy commissioner has clarified on the same. The government has not issued any order on stopping tourism activities. However, only guidelines have been issued to check large gatherings during Christmas and New Year celebrations, he said.

The tourist spots are open to tourists. However, the gathering of a large number of people, dancing and music are strictly prohibited. The homestay owners should take utmost care and ensure that guidelines are not violated, he added.

In the meeting, Monthi Ganesh and Ambekallu Naveen urged authorities to initiate action against unauthorised homestays in the district.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

tourists
Kodagu
Homestay Association
B G Ananthashayana
New Year celebrations

What's Brewing

Elephant owners upset over festivals sans festivity

Elephant owners upset over festivals sans festivity

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

New Delhi to see first public crematorium for dogs soon

New Delhi to see first public crematorium for dogs soon

 