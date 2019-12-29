New Year celebrations: Police issue guidelines

The police have issued guidelines for the New Year celebrations in Chikkamagaluru. With the ongoing Christmas holidays, a large number of tourists have started thronging the district. The hotels, homestays and resorts are already full in the district.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Harish Pande said, “Check posts will be set up in Chikkamagaluru for checking the vehicles. The location of the check posts will be changed daily until the new year. The police personnel at the check posts will have alcohol breath analyser and a camera. The police control room will keep a tab on the movements in various roads in the town.

The homestays cannot use loudspeakers. Music at the party venue should be restricted to space within the homestays and club. Consumption of alcohol on the ground beside the road and in open spaces is banned. In addition, the police have formed a team to crack on those miscreants who create nuisance with women by behaving indecently.

The SP said that night beat system has been modified and there are 15 beats in Chikkamagaluru town. The system has been revised at the divisional-level as well.

As many as 121 police personnel have been imparted training in managing the documents at the police stations. As many as 37 personnel from DCIB had undergone training.

The SP said that two highway patrol vehicles have reached the district and will be deployed at Malnad area. The signal lights will be installed at AIT Circle near Bolarameshwara Temple. The CMC has earmarked funds for it.