Newlywed dies due to heart attack

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Sep 20 2021, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 21:44 ist
Kaushik

A man from Madre village near Shanivarasanthe passed away on Sunday due to a heart attack, just three days after his marriage.

Kaushik (Ponnappa), aged 30, is the deceased. His marriage was held on September 16 in Shanivarsanthe town, with a girl from Nandalli.

On September 18, he was admitted to a hospital in Hassan and he fell ill. Without responding to the treatment, he breathed his last on September 19.

The last rites were held in his native place on the same day.

