NIA probe into hijab issue will expose reality: Bajrang Dal

Udupi district unit of Bajrang Dal demanded that the controversy surrounding the wearing of hijab should be handed over to the NIA for further investigation.

Bajrang Dal zonal coordinator Sunil K R told reporters on Wednesday that the entire episode smacked of a jihadi act. Islamic fundamentalists like CFI, SDPI and PFI have a major role to play.

He alleged that Islamic fundamentalists are ensuring that the image of the country takes a beating across the world.

NIA probe will expose the reality behind the controversy, he said.

He declared that the Sangh Parivar was ready to fight these fundamentalists.

He also insisted that the Constitution and the High Court order should be adhered to.