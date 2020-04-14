Ninth patient recovers, discharged

Ninth patient recovers, discharged

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 14 2020, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 21:33 ist

Mangaluru, DHNS: A 49-year-old man from Puttur, who had tested positive for Covid-19, was discharged on Tuesday.

The man, who had left Dubai on March 21, had tested positive to the disease on April 1. He was soon admitted to an isolation ward and was quarantined. However, he was discharged on Tuesday as his throat swabs, collected on April 12 and 13, tested negative. So far, nine people, who had tested positive for coronavirus, have been discharged.

Meanwhile, 12 samples tested negative on Tuesday. The results of 168 samples are awaited. A source in district administration revealed that 201 people had attended the fever clinic.

All passes obtained from Puttur and Mangaluru division Assistant Commissioner had been extended up to April 20, a press release stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 