Ninth patient recovers, discharged

Mangaluru, DHNS: A 49-year-old man from Puttur, who had tested positive for Covid-19, was discharged on Tuesday.

The man, who had left Dubai on March 21, had tested positive to the disease on April 1. He was soon admitted to an isolation ward and was quarantined. However, he was discharged on Tuesday as his throat swabs, collected on April 12 and 13, tested negative. So far, nine people, who had tested positive for coronavirus, have been discharged.

Meanwhile, 12 samples tested negative on Tuesday. The results of 168 samples are awaited. A source in district administration revealed that 201 people had attended the fever clinic.

All passes obtained from Puttur and Mangaluru division Assistant Commissioner had been extended up to April 20, a press release stated.