Nitte Group donates Rs 1.25 cr

Nitte Group-Mangaluru, comprising Nitte (Deemed to be University) and Nitte Education Trust Institutions, has contributed Rs 1.25 crore to support the ongoing efforts to contain Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Trust president N Vinaya Hegde said Rs 75 lakh was contributed to ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund)’ and Rs 50 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in the state.

Hegde described the Covid-19 pandemic as one of the toughest challenges that the world was facing today.

The employees and management of the Nitte Group take pride in having played a decisive role during these testing times to support both state and Central governments’ efforts to contain the disease, he added.

In addition, the Group is also providing support to the underprivileged sections of the society in the nearby villages, he added.