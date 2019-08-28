No buzz of Ganesha Chaturthi festivities in Kodagu

Preparations for Ganesha Chaturthi have begun on a dull note in the district this year, owing to huge loss of properties following floods.

Shopkeepers have kept Ganesha idols in different shapes and sizes for sale. However, people have made up their mind to observe the festival in a simple manner.

Kushalnagar town was submerged following a flood in Cauvery and Harangi rivers. Hundreds of houses were inundated. Now, attractive Ganesha idols are up for sale in the shops in Car Street and bypass roads. However, the work on Ganesha Pandals too is not creating buzz.

Some Ganeshotsava committees have pre-booked their Ganesha idols with the idol makers. Committee members were seen collecting contributions from devotees.

Kumar, a stall owner in Bypass road, said that Ganesh idols cost between Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 depending on the size of the idols. This year, the number of pre-bookings has come down.

As per the notification issued by the State Pollution Control Board, Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris and adorned with paint containing hazardous chemicals are banned.

Awareness is being created by the board on the usage of eco-friendly Ganesha idols made out of clay. There are a large number of clay idols in the market as well.

Car Street, which would otherwise be crowded during Gowri Ganesha festivities every year, wears a dull look.

Awareness

Meanwhile, State Pollution Control Board in association with Rajya Vijnana Parishat Kodagu district committee and the education department will create awareness on eco-friendly Ganeshotsava celebrations, at St Michael High School in Madikeri at 3 pm on August 29.

According to Zilla Parisara Jagruthi Andolana convener T G Premkumar, "Awareness will be created on the use of clay idols with natural colours to conserve sources of water.

DDPI P S Machado said, "Schools have been asked to organise awareness programme on eco-friendly Ganeshotsava programmes."

Awareness will be created through painting and clay modelling competitions.