No decision made to demolish illegal religious structures: DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said the district administration has not decided to demolish/shift any temples/mosques/churches/any religious structure as of now.

The field officials are looking into the list of unauthorised structures and will decide accordingly in consultation with the police department, he added.

If some temples/churches/mosques are old and not posing danger to road safety or not creating a public nuisance and not disturbing social harmony, then such structures can be regularised, he said.

According to the available statistics, there are a total of 1,579 unauthorised structures of temples, churches and mosques that have come up in the district. Among these, 1,202 are temples, 79 are churches, 281 are mosques and 17 other structures.

Mangaluru taluk has the highest with 363 structures including 271 temples, 22 churches, 69 mosques. Moodbidri taluk has the lowest with 98 unauthorised structures, while there are 382 such structures in Bantwal, 152 in Puttur, 298 in Belthangady, 136 in Sullia and 150 in Kadaba.

Of the total unauthorised identified structures, 356 have been demolished so far. This includes 267 temples, 13 churches and 71 mosques. As many as 152 structures including 124 temples have been regularised so far.

Hundred and fifty one structures have been dropped from the list of unauthorised structures after it was found on patta/not causing any public nuisance. This includes 108 temples, 19 churches and 23 mosques. Of the total unauthorised structures, 659 cases have been disposed so far, stated a report.

The cases pertaining to 920 structures are pending a decision. This includes 667 temples, 56 churches and 186 mosques. Of 920 unauthorised structures, 281 are in Mangaluru, 10 in Moodbidri, 315 in Bantwal, 26 in Puttur, 142 in Belthangady, 70 in Sullia and 76 are in Kadaba, the report added.