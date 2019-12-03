No elephant shifted from Dubare camp, says RFO

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Ananya Kumar has said that no elephant has been shifted from Dubare elephant camp and all the 30 elephants are in the camp.

He said that a high-level committee has been formed to the study of elephant camps. The committee has recommended opening a new camp to relieve the pressure at the existing camp. There is a lot of time to open the new camp and provide basic facilities. Currently, no new camp has been opened and no elephant has been shifted. The information on the translocation of 15 elephants is false, the RFO clarified.

Naragahole Wild Life Division ACF Prasanna Kumar said, “No decision has been made so far on shifting Mattigodu elephant camp near Anechowkuru on Kannuru-Mysuru interstate highway. The dispute on the issue is before the high court and a decision can be arrived at only after the court order. Currently, the court order is being awaited.”

The committee, appointed by the government, has recommended the shifting of Dubare elephant camp as the camp is situated near the interstate highway, which causes hurdles for the free movement of elephants. Also, some non-government organisations have submitted a public interest litigation in the high court asking the court to direct the government to shift the camp due to lack of drinking water facility in Mattigodu elephant camp.

Mattigodu elephant camp RFO Shivanand Lingani said that there are suggestions to shift the camp to a location closer to the river.