No emphasis to develop Muslim community: Wakf member

The Muslim community is labelled as backward community but there is no emphasis on the development of the community, Karnataka State Board of Wakfs member K Muhammad Shafi Sa-Adi said on Thursday.

He was speaking at an awareness programme against National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), organised by Karnataka Muslim Jamat at Hotel Legado.

The political parties that had held power at the Centre, had shed only crocodile tears without making sincere efforts to uplift the community, he said and added that due to lack of welfare schemes 22 lakh families continue to live in slums.

Though the population of Muslims in the state had exceeded 87 lakh, there are only seven leaders representing the community. When compared to the dominant Vokkaliga, Lingayat or Brahmin communities, the Muslims had failed to get representation in politics, social and educational fields. Fifty one per cent of Muslim children are deprived of primary education, he added.

Sa-Adi said that the entire country was against the NRC and the CAA. United approach towards countering the strategies will help, he added.

He said that British were pushed out of the country only through the strong fight by the Hindus and the Muslims. The religious harmony is indeed significant to tackle the issue, Sa-Adi said and added that religious harmony was crucial for the nation.

Alleging that political parties are always behind vote bank politics, he said that the youths should not fall prey to unnecessary fake agenda.

He urged the government to always follow the Preamble to the Constitution and the ideals. There are many legal ways to fight against the NRC and the CAA and this kind of complication cannot be solved if people start hating each other, he pointed out while stressing the need for government to reconsider about the introduction of the NRC.

He said that the recent developments were spreading hatred and communalism in the country, which should be condemned.

Another speaker Mohammed Fazil Rijwai said that the Muslims love their country as much as parents. They also respect the culture and practices. He advised political parties not to sow seeds of hatredness between the Hindus and the Muslims.