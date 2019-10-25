No instances of seat blocking found, says DyCM

Even though there may be a room for the misuse of consensual agreement provision by private medical colleges with respect to seat sharing, no such instances have been found, said Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, Science and Technology, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

Speaking to reporters at Mangaluru International Airport on Friday, he stated that there have been individual complaints on medical seat blocking and these complaints are dealt with by the CCB.

The non allocated seats will be handed over by the government to the colleges for allocation under NRI and management quota.

However, the IT raid on the proprietors of medical colleges has nothing to do with the same.

The raids were carried out in connection with undeclared income. The exact information will be known after the investigation report is out, he added.

Loan waiver

To a query, the DyCM said that the government is committed to waiving the loans availed by farmers. There is a requirement of Rs 40,000 crore towards farmer loan waiver. An amount if Rs 15,000 crore was provided towards waiver during the tenure of the previous government. The remaining funds will be released in due course.

Currently, the government is working on the budget allocated by the previous government. In the next budget, more funds will be earmarked for the same, he added.

Postgraduate students submit a memorandum

Submitting a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, interns and post-graduate students of KMC Medical College working at the district Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru, requested the government to consider payment of stipend to the interns at the district government hospital.

During October 2018, the Department of Health and Family Welfare had clarified to the Directorate of Medical Education that the stipend will not be paid to the interns and postgraduate students under government quota of the new batches in KMC College from 2019.