No more delay in delivery of posts to Kerala: SSPO

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 29 2020, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 00:09 ist
N Sriharsha. Credit: DH.

With the services of trains like Nethravathi Express being restored, the postal letters and parcels are being sent to Kerala via Railway Mail Service (RMS) from Mangaluru.

"This has helped in speedy delivery of the posts," Mangaluru Division Senior Superintendent of Post Offices (SSPO) N Sriharsha said.

Following the Covid-19 lockdown and suspension of train services, there was a delay in delivery of posts to Kerala, he admitted.

The posts and parcels were sent to Kerala via Bengaluru. "The customers will now be assured of speedy delivery of the posts," Sriharsha said.

He said earlier customers could track and trace the movement of the letter, speed post and parcel using a website. Now, customers can register themselves on the India Post portal to do so.

To register and to seek more information, people can send a message to WhatsApp number 9448291071 of Mangaluru Division Senior Superintendent of Post Offices.

He said 96 post offices in city corporation limits had been enabled to help customers open any type of account.

Earlier, postal savings account, Sukanya Samruddhi account, RD account and time deposit account could be opened only in postal offices located in villages and semi-urban centres.

