No one can free India from Congress. The Congress will come to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, State Youth Congress President Mohammed Haris Nalapad declared on Wednesday.

He was addressing a gathering during the youth convention - Yuva Jagruthi, organised by the Congress at St Sebastian Hall in Mangaluru.

“It is the Congress which had fought for India’s Independence. Neither the BJP, RSS, nor SDPI or PFI were present at that time. Though the BJP claims of freeing India from Congress, it is not possible as India’s history is Congress history,” he said.

Attempts are being made to divide the country along religious lines, he added.

“We are all Indians. If anyone faces injustice, then it is an injustice to Indians,” he said and added that youth power should become more aware for the Congress to come to power in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

“All should work unitedly,” he added.

He said that Dakshina Kannada is lagging behind in the digital membership drive. All leaders were given a target of enrolling members into Congress.

No one had reached their target. All should consider the membership drive seriously for organising the party, he added.

Former minister B Ramanath Rai said Dakshina Kannada district is communally sensitive.

Fundamentalism is dangerous for the growth of the country. Many murders had taken place in the district due to communal issues, he added.

Former minister Abhayachandra Jain urged party leaders to give opportunities to youth in the party.

He warned that the party will suffer if youth are not given recognition and given an opportunity to contest the polls.

Congress leader Mithun Rai said there is a mentality in BJP that they can come to power only through communal clashes.

So by raking up communally sensitive issues, they try to create a divide among the religions. The Congress will not allow such division of society on the lines of religion, he declared.

A rally was held from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to the venue of the programme.