No panic purchase in markets

Even though the regulations were relaxed and permission was given to purchase essential items between 6 am and 10 am on Wednesday, only a few customers turned up.

In the town, the vegetable stalls were opened near the taxi stand, government bus stand and private bus stand. But, there was no density of people.

However, a long queue was witnessed in front of the banks and ATMs.

The police prevented the private vehicles from entering the town. Therefore, the traffic was less.

Autorickshaw drivers requested DySP Jayakumar to allow the movement of autorickshaws for the convenience of people.

The DySP said that the government has prevented the movement of autorickshaws as a precautionary measure against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is the duty of the police to follow the instructions of the government, he said.

"The vehicles should be parked at the space identified by the police department and later people should go to the shops to purchase essential commodities. If the people have many items to carry, they can show the bill of the items to the police personnel. Then, they will be allowed to take the vehicle near the shops and shift the items to the vehicle. The people have to bear with the department, till the pandemic comes under control," he added.

Autorickshaw Drivers Association office-bearer Shashidharan, Rakshana Vedike taluk unit president Anik Kumar and others were present.