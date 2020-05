Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that permission is not given for the movement of KSRTC or private buses in Kodagu.

Permission is given for the movement of autorickshaws and taxis, with conditions. Grocery shops will be open on only four days of the week, between 6 am and 4 pm.

No permission is given to operate saloons and beauty parlours. Sale of liquor is banned in Karike, Makutta and Kutta, which share a border with Kerala, she added.