Owing to urgent work at Thumbe pumping station, there will be disruption in water supply on April 9 from 8 am to April 10 8 am. The areas to be affected are Surathkal, Panambur, Kulai, Kana, Katipalla, NITK, Sasihithlu, Kulooru,Kottara, Bendoorwell, Carstreet, Kudroli, fishing harbour, Kodialbail and surrounding areas, said a release from MCC.