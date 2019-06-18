Non-availability of boats in Dubare raises concern

Tourists from faraway places who come to Kushalnagar with a wish to see Dubare elephant camp, a favourite tourist destination in the district, are returning disappointed as the boat which connected the tourists to Dubare elephant camp is defunct from the last four days.

The people dwelling in an island in the limits of Dubare forest area have been dependent on boats to go to Kushalnagar town.

Children in the tribal hamlets were ferried on the boat to the other side so that they can go to their schools and back to their homes.

Owing to the lack of a boat, the children have remained absent from their schools from the last four days. The people in the tribal hamlet are forced to go to the hospital in Siddapur taking a long route via Maldare.

Daily wage labourers who worked in the plantations too are worried about the lack of transport.

Taluk Budakattu Krishikara Sangha President K R Chandru has alleged that the Forest Department has been ignoring the people.

On the other hand, rafting has been banned on River Cauvery in Dubare. Restrictions have been imposed on the movement of mechanised boats as well. This has resulted in a thin attendance of tourists in Dubare.

“The Forest Department had provided a boat for the use of people living in the tribal hamlet in an island in Dubare. The boat was the only medium connecting the tribal people to the other end. But the boat has developed some fault and needs repair. It could have been a great help to the people if private boats were allowed to ferry tourists and tribals”, said entrepreneur K S Ratish.