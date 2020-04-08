Non-COVID-19 cases to be handled by Ashwini Hospital

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy paid a visit to the district hospital and Ashwini Hospital in Madikeri on Wednesday and inspected the arrangements.

The district government hospital has been converted into an exclusive COVID-19 hospital and Ashwini Hospital has been taken over by the district administration, for the treatment of non-COVID-19 patients.

Medical services except C T Scan, dialysis, gynaecology, pediatric and lab tests related to women and children, will be provided at Ashwini Hospital. The maternity hospital is functioning in the existing building, said the deputy commissioner.

She also said that a total of 250 beds have been arranged at the COVID-19 hospital in Madikeri, as per the directions of the government.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan, Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Dean Dr Cariappa, Superintendent Dr Lokesh and Dr Manjunath were present.

Essential items supplied

Tahsildar Mahesh visited the post-matric boys’ hostel near Chain Gate on Wednesday and listened to the grievances of labourers accommodated in the building.

There are 55 adults and 13 children taking shelter in the building. The labour department provided them with masks and edible oil.

Labour Inspector M M Yatnatti was present. The official also visited Hosakadu in Kushalnagar where labourers are residing in sheds.