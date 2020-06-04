Not Coronavirus, Modi's policies crashed India's economy: B Ramanath Rai

India's economy collapsed not due to COVID-19 but due to the policies of the Modi-led BJP government, former minister B Ramanath Rai stressed on Thursday.

"The economy had crashed even before the implementation of lockdown," Rai told mediapersons at the DCC building.

Rai pointed out that USA's dollar continued to remain strong despite witnessing highest number of deaths due to COVID-19. "Coronavirus was there much earlier. But Modi, in a bid to topple the Madhya Pradesh government, postponed the lockdown," he claimed.

Due to Modi's thirst for power the entire country is suffering. Though the price of crude oil fell in the international market, the prices of crude oil continued to remain stable in India. The Labour laws, amended APMC Act, land reforms, among others, will cause more hardships to the poor, he emphasised. Rai said it is a huge burden to pay the electricity bill of three months to Mescom.

Former mayor Shashidhar Hegde, Congress leaders Ibrahim Kodijal, Abdul Rauf, Ashok D K, Sahul Hameed, among others were present.