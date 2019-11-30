Notice to CBSE-affiliated schools not teaching Kannada

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) M J Roopa directed Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) to issue notices to schools, affiliated to CBSE curriculum, that were not teaching Kannada language or teaching Kannada as the third language.

She was speaking at the Kannada implementation progress review meeting in DC officer here, recently.

“Schools affiliated to CBSE curriculum in the district should teach the Kannada language as a second language,’’ ADC stressed and directed DDPI to inspect all schools affiliated to CBSE syllabus.

Roopa said deputy commissioner would initiate the next step to get Kendriya Vidyalaya to implement the Kannada language as a second language.

DDPI Walter D’Mello said a team of officials had been set up to inspect schools affiliated to CBSE syllabus. The team will soon start visiting schools, he added.

The additional DC said number plates of vehicles owned by the government should be in English and Kannada languages. Mangaluru Subdivision Additional Commissioner Ravichandra Nayak and others were present.