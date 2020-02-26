Notice to teacher for thrashing students

A Kannada teacher at a private school in Kodagarahalli has allegedly thrashed 10-12 students as they have scored fewer marks in a test conducted a few days ago.

School headteacher Mary Fatima said she came to know about the incident on the next day when the parents complained to her.

A warning has been issued to the teacher, the headteacher said.

On learning about the incident, Somwarpet Block Education Officer H K Pandu visited Shantiniketan

School and investigated the matter.

A strict warning was issued by the block education officer and a letter of undertaking was received from the Kannada teacher. “A notice will be served soon,” the official added.