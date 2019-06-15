Notices served to residents living in dangerous terrain

With the onset of monsoon, the residents of Madikeri are worried after getting notices from the City Municipal Council to shift to safer areas.

The natural calamities that hit Kodagu last year had caused extensive devastation. The CMC has come forward to shift those who are living in dangerous areas that are vulnerable to landslides.

The CMC had served notices to those who had constructed houses on hilly areas in various layouts in Madikeri and has asked them to shift to the safer areas.

The notices have been served to people residing in a dangerous position at Indira Nagara, Chamundeshwari Nagara, Mangaladevi Nagara, Azad Nagara and Putani Nagara.

The notice said, “To ensure that the tragedies of 2018 do not recur, it is essential for those living in slopy and hilly areas to shift temporarily to safer areas for safety. The place is not safe to live during heavy rain. Hence, it is better if people are shifted.”

The notice warned owners against residing in their houses and threatened to hold them responsible for any untoward incident. The notices are served in the name of CMC Commissioner to each and every house situated in hilly and dangerous terrain.

Residents worried

The residents are worried over the notice as it is difficult to get a rented house in case of emergency. The rent is also high in Madikeri.

Local resident Julekabi said, “Notices have been served to us to move to safer areas. Where should we go? Without any alternative arrangement, how can the authorities ask us to leave our houses?”

CMC Commissioner Ramesh said, “Notices are being served for the last one week. If people ask for rent, they will be paid temporarily. People can also shift to a relief centre or relatives houses. Notices have been served to all residing in dangerous terrain.”

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said, “Like all these years, the notices have been served to residents of two layouts as a precautionary measure. The monsoon will be normal from June 20.”