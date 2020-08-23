Notification of ESZ flayed

District Congress Committee Vice President Neere Krishna Shetty has opposed the Centre's move to notify one-kilometre radius from Kudremukh National Park as Ecologically Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

He said in the past, the Central government and Kasturirangan committee had submitted a report to the Green Tribunal considering 10-km radius of the national park as a sensitive area, which is totally unscientific. The sensitive area in the forest area limits should be restricted to 100 metres.

The notifying of a one-kilometre radius of the national park as ESZ will put those who are living with the radius, on the periphery of the forest to hardship. Those who have received title deeds under Akrama Sakrama will be put to hardship, he said.

The notification will put the dwellers in Baindoor, Kundapura, Hebri and Karkala taluks to hardship, he noted.