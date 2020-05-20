Notorious big cat captured, shifted to Mysuru

The forest department officials have been successful in capturing a tiger that had evoked fear among the residents in Ponnampet-Gonikoppa area, at a coffee estate, in Belloor late on Tuesday night.

The identity of the male tiger from Nagarahole Wildlife Zone is tracked as NH-186.

The tiger had created fear in the villages situated on the periphery of the forest for the last few days and had killed several cattle in the villages.

The forest department had placed cages to capture the tiger at Kumatooru, Nadikeri, Thoochamakeri, T Shettigeri in Virajpet taluk in the last week of April. However, they could not capture the tiger.

As the tiger menace increased, the officials, using tamed elephants, had started an operation to capture the tiger 20 days ago. The drive was carried out under the guidance of wildlife expert of Wildlife Institute of India, Dr Sanath.

Over 50 personnel from the forest department had taken part in the operation.

Finally, on Tuesday night, following the information from villagers after spotting the tiger, the officials were successful in tranquillizing the tiger and capturing it.

The tiger was later shifted to Chamundi Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli village in Mysuru, said officials from the forest department.

Officials at the rehabilitation centre have named the tiger as ‘Cariappa’, in memory of Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa from Kodagu, who adorned the position of the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

‘Tiger had tooth injury’

The experts said that the tiger could not hunt prey as it had a tooth injury. Therefore, it was attacking cattle in the villages.